Al Muhaymin

CryptoHell;Based on crypto currency icon.

Al Muhaymin
Al Muhaymin
  • Save
CryptoHell;Based on crypto currency icon. icon flat ui branding design vector logo logo design illustration graphic design
Download color palette

Hi there.
This is another shot from me.It is based on crypto currency icon.It can be used in crypto mining website/digital wallet etc.It took 1 hour to design in Illustrator.Hope you will like it.If there remains any mistake please mention.
Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
Al Muhaymin
Al Muhaymin

More by Al Muhaymin

View profile
    • Like