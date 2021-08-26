Catherine Benini

Réalize logo

Réalize logo typographic logo minimal logo clean logo non profit logo graphic design logo
Logo design for an audiovisual/film production, non-profit organization
The logo concept is to combine a rounded shape (which is like a camera lens) with the the name of the studio. The circle also expresses unity and togetherness, core values of the organization.

