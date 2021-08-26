Mobile Travel App

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi, This is a my first UI Design exploration. The concept is about Travel App. There may be some mistakes, but I hope you like it.
Don't forget to give like and feedback if you like it!