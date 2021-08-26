👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
MASTER PLAN VISUALIZATION
Currently working on my Interior design portfolio. I have started with cafeteria design.
For the presentation, I decided to go on with subtle yet classic colors. Added linear stroke to the top of the building with minimal opacity. Key plan is a must one for any huge scale working drawings. At the bottom left I have mentioned key plan.
For these kind of site plan visualization, it is more understandable if we compared with humans. This helps to understand the scale of the project.
Follow and share if you like the content. Express your thoughts below ♥