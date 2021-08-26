Godfred Koranteng

InaVisions (e-commerce)

InaVisions (e-commerce)
InaVisions is a mobile application for purchase of clothing. It is mainly focused on clothing for women With this application, they have grouped the clothes according to the occasion the user is getting herself into. So they have groupings such as Outgoing Dresses, Office Styles, Casual wears and so on from which the user can select from. #MadeWithAdobeXD

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
