dilo logo

Catherine Benini
dilo logo digital agency logo owl animal logo corporate logo minimal logo graphic design logo
Logo design for a local digital agency.

The goal was to express simplicity, seriousness and confidence.
The animal as a symbol was chosen to personalize the brand and to adopt a friendly and expert tone.
The owl, animal with sharp vision, symbolizes wisdom and strategy.

