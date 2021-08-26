Had the chance to work with the amaaazing studio The Little Labs and create some styleframes for a really cool project, combining tech, design and nice touches. Under their direction we created a really great design for it. You can check it out in here:

https://vimeo.com/552524128

CREDITS

Art and Animation Direction: Aradhana Bejarano

Storyboarding: Aradhana Bejarano

Design: Ana Hill and Aradhana Bejarano

Animation: Pavelas Laptevas, Ricardo Mendes and Carlos Rueda