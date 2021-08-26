Ana Hill

Dynabench

Had the chance to work with the amaaazing studio The Little Labs and create some styleframes for a really cool project, combining tech, design and nice touches. Under their direction we created a really great design for it. You can check it out in here:
https://vimeo.com/552524128

CREDITS
Art and Animation Direction: Aradhana Bejarano
Storyboarding: Aradhana Bejarano
Design: Ana Hill and Aradhana Bejarano
Animation: Pavelas Laptevas, Ricardo Mendes and Carlos Rueda

