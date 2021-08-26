Britt Felton

Sweetgrass Therapeutics Branding

Britt Felton
Britt Felton
Hire Me
  • Save
Sweetgrass Therapeutics Branding graphic design design branding logo illustration
Download color palette

THese are a few unused elements and marks form a work in progress. I love them, so wanted to share.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
Britt Felton
Britt Felton
I drink coffee & I make things
Hire Me

More by Britt Felton

View profile
    • Like