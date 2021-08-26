Development of the slot symbols for the "Pizza Party" slot game

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Before us is a screen with five main symbols of the Pizza Party slot.
⠀
They are presented in two rows. Each one is presented in a round green rosemary leaf frame. Each has its own unique background and main element.
⠀
The symbols are presented in the form of a wooden shovel-board for making pizza in the oven, a glass jug with the contents, olive oil in a glass container with a cork and olives nearby, a stone oven and a wooden rolling pin.
⠀
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/pizza-party/
⠀
#pizza #pizzathemed #pizzaslot #pizzasymbols #symbolsdesign #symbolsart #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines