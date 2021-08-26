Slotopaint

Development of the slot symbols for the "Pizza Party" slot game

Development of the slot symbols for the "Pizza Party" slot game
Before us is a screen with five main symbols of the Pizza Party slot.

They are presented in two rows. Each one is presented in a round green rosemary leaf frame. Each has its own unique background and main element.

The symbols are presented in the form of a wooden shovel-board for making pizza in the oven, a glass jug with the contents, olive oil in a glass container with a cork and olives nearby, a stone oven and a wooden rolling pin.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/pizza-party/

