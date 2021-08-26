Moshe Bari

Accel Landing Page Redesign

A proposed version of a landing page that I designed as part of an agency project I worked on involving the redesign and repositioning of Accel's web presence. Ultimately a different direction was taken incorporating many of the original elements I worked on.

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
