Radu Bartan

Language IO / Zendesk integration plug-in

Radu Bartan
Radu Bartan
  • Save
Language IO / Zendesk integration plug-in illustrator photoshop xd
Download color palette
  1. Language IO Zendesk v4.mp4
  2. LIO Zendesk Adobe XD.jpg

Language IO / Zendesk Ticket Translation App

Plugin application prototype for Language IO’s multilingual customer support in the Zendesk CRM. The Language IO Zendesk app integration provides machine language translations to customers in more than 100 languages in real time.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
Radu Bartan
Radu Bartan
Front-end dev working on the Microsoft stack

More by Radu Bartan

View profile
    • Like