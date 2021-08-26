Language IO / Zendesk integration plug-in

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Language IO / Zendesk Ticket Translation App
Plugin application prototype for Language IO’s multilingual customer support in the Zendesk CRM. The Language IO Zendesk app integration provides machine language translations to customers in more than 100 languages in real time.