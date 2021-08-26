Good for Sale
Day 4 of 100 Days of You & Me - Awaiting Autumn

Day 4 of 100 Days of You & Me - Awaiting Autumn landscape illustration posterart poster printdesign print portraitart portrait autumnillustration fallillustration illustrationart procreateapp procreate artwork artist art storybook dog landscapeillustration cityillustration illustration

Colorful Wall Art

Price
$35
Awaiting Autumn is an illustration of me and my dog Lenny. This illustration is done for my personal storybook project - 100 Days of You and Me. Alternative print featuring a girl and tiger is available on my website for purchase.

