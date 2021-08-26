a design a day

Day 20 - Cloud National Park logo - #dailylogochallenge

a design a day
a design a day
  • Save
Day 20 - Cloud National Park logo - #dailylogochallenge onlineportfolio branddesign brand logodesign cloud national park nationalpark logo nationalpark dailylogo badgelogo badge design logo illustration dailylogochallenge branding vector inkscape graphic design graphic digital
Download color palette

This is my badge logo for Cloud National Park. This is day 20 of the #dailylogochallenge. Feedback is appreciated!

a design a day
a design a day

More by a design a day

View profile
    • Like