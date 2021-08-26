Christian Tompkins

Onerworks Lockup film north carolina raleigh 3d printing logo lockup branding
The final logo for a 3D printing service that focuses on cinematography accessories, the container shape making the print head nozzle. Do you see it?

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
