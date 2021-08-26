👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi... My name is Dede Wahidin
I am a UI/UX Designer with 7 Years of experience.
Im UI UX Designer,
This is my specialty:
- Mockup Design
- Mobile App redesign
- Website Design
- Dashboard Design
- Landing Pages
- Logo Design
- Games Design App and Website
- Flyer Design
and others, I can do any design and I can also edit photos.
I will give a good performance.
I am a FULL-TIME FREELANCER. So i will be available whenever you want me to. I look forward to working with you Best Regards Dede Wahidin.
The software I use is FIGMA, ADOBE XD, ADOBE PHOTOHSOP, ADOBE ILLUTRATION, FILMORA
Contact me if you have a project for me to work on or you want to buy my design.
Whatsapp number : +6285216241426
Email:ciptahusseinkhan@gmail.com
instagram: ciptahusseinkhan
