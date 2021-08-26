Our Next Release

Today we want to share a new product we’re building. Our client is the #1 company for electronic price tag solutions for retail businesses in the world. After succeeding in the development of an enterprise labeling system for multinationals such as Walmart and Target, this company came to us with the idea of developing a solution for small businesses.

Our app connects product information with the digital label, working as an intermediary in order to display the information in the best possible way. The goal is to provide business owners with a platform so they can manage their products’ information in a digital, secure, and simple way. Labelling technology makes the pricing process much more efficient and accurate, providing a better experience for consumers and giving businesses more information about their products.

