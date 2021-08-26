Orinu Abang

Lufthansa's Boarding Pass; Heuristics Evaluation & Redesign

Lufthansa's Boarding Pass; Heuristics Evaluation & Redesign
- I redesigned Lufthansa’s boarding pass for increased usability and
improved user experience by providing information hierarchy.
- Help users easily find their flight terminal,
- Help users easily locate their security check points, exit gate and flight seat number
- Design a user-friendly, appealing and intuitive boarding pass
See link to case study -- https://www.behance.net/gallery/126105625/Lufthansa-Boarding-PassHeuristics-Evaluation-Redesign

See link to front of ticket --> https://dribbble.com/shots/16320982-Lufthansa-s-Boarding-Pass-Heuristics-Evaluation-Redesign

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
