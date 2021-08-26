Wes J Ryan

Project Wifi Mobile App Design - Preview

Project Wifi Mobile App Design - Preview mobile app dashboard dark theme light theme clean app design mobile logo illustration design dark ui design web design colorful modern mockup inspiration
A mobile app design commissioned by a client for ProjectWifi. Wanted to do something stylistically more uniform and clean, with organized categories for easy navigation.

Revised on 26/07/2021

Like my work? Looking for a designer to commission your next project? Shoot me a message on Discord: Wesley#1234. Or message me on Dribbble. However, the former is preferred.

