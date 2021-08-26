Whales matter-2D animation

The 2nd animation of the environmental crisis series.

Why are whales important?

1. Whales play an important role in stabilizing the aquatic food chain and reproduction of other species. As more whales are killed the food distribution in the ocean becomes destabilized and causes changes in the food supply of many other kinds of marine life.

2. Scientific studies of the cetacean species (whales, dolphins and porpoises) has led to a lot of discoveries and advancements regarding echolocation, aquatic environments, marine life/biology and marine mammal intelligence and other important oceanic topics.

3. Whale poop plays a large role in stabilizing the offset of carbon in the atmosphere providing a healthier environment for both land and aquatic lifeforms.

4. Whale watching and various other spectating activities have brought in billions of dollars helping stimulate economic growth in various cities, states and countries.

source: whalefacts.org