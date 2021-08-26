Pratyush Bisht

Sneako

Pratyush Bisht
Pratyush Bisht
  • Save
Sneako landing page shoes web-design figma sneakers branding graphic design ui
Download color palette

So I have subscribed to DailyUI and today I got a task to make a landing page for an E-commerce website.. after rejecting many ideas, I thought why not make for a sneaker online store

So here it is ... Sneako

For the color scheme, I got this from Coolors. It is a really cool online color palette generator and I really liked the color scheme. Do check out the website

I hope you liked the design... do like this post and let me know what are your ideas and what changes can be there in this page.

Hope you are having a good day :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
Pratyush Bisht
Pratyush Bisht

More by Pratyush Bisht

View profile
    • Like