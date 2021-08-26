👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So I have subscribed to DailyUI and today I got a task to make a landing page for an E-commerce website.. after rejecting many ideas, I thought why not make for a sneaker online store
So here it is ... Sneako
For the color scheme, I got this from Coolors. It is a really cool online color palette generator and I really liked the color scheme. Do check out the website
I hope you liked the design... do like this post and let me know what are your ideas and what changes can be there in this page.
Hope you are having a good day :)