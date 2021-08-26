Iryna Endzevych

From heart to heart

Iryna Endzevych
Iryna Endzevych
From heart to heart flat design character design character cartoon illustration adobe illustrator vector
The mage related to the section of health care vacancies on the job portal. I think one of the main qualities that people who work in this field should have is an open heart and a sincere desire to help people ❤

