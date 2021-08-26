Dark theme color palette for a movie app

The shot provides a sneak peek of fonts and color palettes of the project we designed for Moveek, a ticket purchasing app for 3 million movie fans.

We used BEBAS, a clean sans-serif font derived from Ryoichi Tsunekawa's Bebas Neue for the headers. And we used SE Pro Display (a sans-serif typeface too) for the body. The goal was to create a neutral and slick look throughout the interface.

The shot also shows part of the color palette that we created for Moveek's dark theme. What's your take on it? Does it speak to you? Would you have gone in a different direction?

