Bindle Travel UI Kit

Bindle Travel UI Kit booking website travel website travel app booking app responsive web responsive booking ui kit travel ui kit booking travel ui kit ui web design website
Bindle Travel Booking UI Kit

Price
$32
Bindle Travel Booking UI Kit

Here comes another awesome UI kit from the design team at Brightscout. Bindle is a comprehensive travel booking UI kit. This resource has everything you need for your next responsive booking engine project.

Highlights
- 13 Unique Website Pages
- Responsive: Web, Mobile, Tablet
- Global Components, Text and Color Styles
- Works smoothly in Figma, Sketch and Adobe XD
- Nicely Layered and Organized
- Customizable Components

