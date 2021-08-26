Bindle Travel UI Kit

Oh snap!

Here comes another awesome UI kit from the design team at Brightscout. Bindle is a comprehensive travel booking UI kit. This resource has everything you need for your next responsive booking engine project.

Highlights

- 13 Unique Website Pages

- Responsive: Web, Mobile, Tablet

- Global Components, Text and Color Styles

- Works smoothly in Figma, Sketch and Adobe XD

- Nicely Layered and Organized

- Customizable Components

Download it and let us know what you think.