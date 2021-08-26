David Hendrikson

Say Something comic book branding custom artwork vector dog design animals graphic design illustration
I finished this last night in partnership with Near & Far Animal Foundation to help cover the veterinary bills for Julius. He is such a special dog that I am honored to have been able to help him with my art!

Need custom work? david@hendrickboards.com

