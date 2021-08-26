George Z / Artzgeo

Barenzo – Hero Header

George Z / Artzgeo
George Z / Artzgeo
Hire Me
  • Save
Barenzo – Hero Header hero banner landing page graphic design character landing website design barbershop barber desktop hero header 3d illustration website clean web design minimal ux ui
Barenzo – Hero Header hero banner landing page graphic design character landing website design barbershop barber desktop hero header 3d illustration website clean web design minimal ux ui
Download color palette
  1. barenzo@2x.png
  2. barbanzo-blank.png

Hello Dribbblers 👋

Today I would like to show you a small piece of Barenzo – project I worked on last year (2020).

3D Character created in Vectary.

Don’t forget Press “L” to support this shot ;)

George Z / Artzgeo
George Z / Artzgeo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble 😎

More by George Z / Artzgeo

View profile
    • Like