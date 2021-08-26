Iman

DailyUI - 007 (Settings)

Iman
Iman
  • Save
DailyUI - 007 (Settings) ui ux web app web design ux design ui design ux 404 page 404 error 404 amateur challenge design uiux ui figma daily ui dailyui
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge - 008 (404 Page)
https://www.figma.com/community/file/1012737617346054367
Social Media: https://redl.ink/vatani

Iman
Iman

More by Iman

View profile
    • Like