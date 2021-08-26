We partnered with Facebook’s safety team to help raise global awareness in the fight against child sexual abuse material on social media. These images and videos are re-shared out of outrage, horror, or shock. Sharing, commenting, or even liking them causes more harm to the child.

If you see this content online, help a child. Report it. Don’t share it.

🢂 Project and a look behind the scenes 🡸

Creative Direction: Seth Eckert

Art Direction: Justin Burks

Producers: Janet Tousseau, David Roux

Copywriting: Alina Kulesh

Music & Sound: John Poon

Environment Design: Justin Burks, Loris F. Alessandria

Character Design: Loris F. Alessandria

Animation: Scott Jonsson, Peter Cobo, Justin Burks, Seth Eckert