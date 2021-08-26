👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
We partnered with Facebook’s safety team to help raise global awareness in the fight against child sexual abuse material on social media. These images and videos are re-shared out of outrage, horror, or shock. Sharing, commenting, or even liking them causes more harm to the child.
If you see this content online, help a child. Report it. Don’t share it.
Creative Direction: Seth Eckert
Art Direction: Justin Burks
Producers: Janet Tousseau, David Roux
Copywriting: Alina Kulesh
Music & Sound: John Poon
Environment Design: Justin Burks, Loris F. Alessandria
Character Design: Loris F. Alessandria
Animation: Scott Jonsson, Peter Cobo, Justin Burks, Seth Eckert