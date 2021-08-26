The Furrow

Report it.

We partnered with Facebook’s safety team to help raise global awareness in the fight against child sexual abuse material on social media. These images and videos are re-shared out of outrage, horror, or shock. Sharing, commenting, or even liking them causes more harm to the child.

If you see this content online, help a child. Report it. Don’t share it.

🢂 Project and a look behind the scenes 🡸

You can follow more of our work on:
Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Vimeo

----------

Creative Direction: Seth Eckert
Art Direction: Justin Burks
Producers: Janet Tousseau, David Roux
Copywriting: Alina Kulesh
Music & Sound: John Poon
Environment Design: Justin Burks, Loris F. Alessandria
Character Design: Loris F. Alessandria
Animation: Scott Jonsson, Peter Cobo, Justin Burks, Seth Eckert

A creative studio.

