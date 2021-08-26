inveniō - Brand Identity

Invenio is a Staffing and Recruiting on-demand company in Vancouver, BC and San Francisco, CA. Invenio's mission is to help tech companies solve hiring and growth challenges.

A latin word; inveniō represents the process and the goal of talent growth. Finding, discovering, inventing, and getting the right people in the right roles at the right time.

My task was to build a strong and timeless identity that reflects brand values as well as helps it get recognized easily and communicate with customers in a friendly manner.

Hope you guys like it.

Cheers!