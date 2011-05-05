Daniel Friedenberger

Arcade Stick

Daniel Friedenberger
Daniel Friedenberger
  • Save
Arcade Stick 3d madcatz arcade fighting game
Download color palette

3D-Project I did last Semester. Rebuilding an Arcade Stick.
First "bigger" and more detailed 3D-Project.

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2011
Daniel Friedenberger
Daniel Friedenberger

More by Daniel Friedenberger

View profile
    • Like