Bri Ward

Phonographs Header & Logo

Bri Ward
Bri Ward
  • Save
Phonographs Header & Logo logo phonographs landing page header icon
Download color palette

Polished up the header of Phonographs.me and added in a nice little silhouetted gramophone/phonograph.

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2011
Bri Ward
Bri Ward

More by Bri Ward

View profile
    • Like