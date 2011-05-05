DΛNIEL PΛUL

I finally received an invite! Now, let's play!

DΛNIEL PΛUL
DΛNIEL PΛUL
  • Save
I finally received an invite! Now, let's play! 1st shot debut hello world lets play invite
Download color palette

Finally got into dribbble after a year of searching and waiting... :)

Thanks to Mat Marquis for the invite.

Ticket designed by Orman Clark... :)

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2011
DΛNIEL PΛUL
DΛNIEL PΛUL

More by DΛNIEL PΛUL

View profile
    • Like