Ayoub

Ticket Booking App "Qatar airway"

Ayoub
Ayoub
  • Save
Ticket Booking App "Qatar airway" clean book flights website app design product design flight airport qatar airway qatar booking flights ticket branding illustration graphic design ux ui design
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers!

Here's another shot about our ticket booking concept, mobile app today.
Softwares: Xd adobe, photoshop

Show some ❤️ and press "L".

✉️I'm available for freelance projects at: ayoubpodd@gmail.com

Put your mask on 🙏

Ayoub
Ayoub

More by Ayoub

View profile
    • Like