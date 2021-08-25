Good for Sale
BOOK COVER MOCKUP

BOOK COVER MOCKUP

Fresh Book Mockup made in Photoshop, with easy to edit smart layers, In this download you will have 2 different images in 2 different angles, Where you can edit the cover easily by smart layers, and you can also change the table color for any color you wish! We hope this mockup help you on creating awesome presentations to your clients. Works in any photoshop version, but since contain smart layers make sure you have one of the latest versions of Photoshop.

File Formats:
Layered Photoshop
Open Photoshop file (.psd)
3310 x 2690 px
4032 x 3024 px

Aug 25, 2021
