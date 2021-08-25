Florencia

404 page

Florencia
Florencia
Hire Me
  • Save
404 page helvetica retro design retro bauhaus purple web design web designs branding design portfolio 404 404 page
Download color palette

These past days I have been changing my portfolio and re-brand myself. I made this little illustration for my 404 🌸💖

https://florenciaezcurra.com/ 🤟🏽

Florencia
Florencia
UX/UI Designer
Hire Me

More by Florencia

View profile
    • Like