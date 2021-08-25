Alam Kanak

Art Guide: Easy Art Tutorials App

Art Guide: Easy Art Tutorials App
Hi, dribbble friends! 🙌

Glad to share with you the new awesome product! Art Guide is an Art Tutorial app.

Features:
🎨 Step-by-step art tutorials designed by artists
🎤 Computerized voice-overs
👀 AI-based art comparison tool

Get it free at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.github.alamkanak.artguide

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
