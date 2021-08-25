hannah dickens

Neverland Attraction Map

Neverland Attraction Map imagineering illustration mary blair mid century attraction design
I wanted to experiment with what it would look like to reimagine Disney's Tom Sawyer Island into Neverland. This Mary Blair inspired map is intended to show the transition.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
