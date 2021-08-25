Tobias Löfgren

Profile - Merchandise

Tobias Löfgren
Tobias Löfgren
Hire Me
  • Save
Profile - Merchandise productdesign logo branding design
Profile - Merchandise productdesign logo branding design
Profile - Merchandise productdesign logo branding design
Profile - Merchandise productdesign logo branding design
Profile - Merchandise productdesign logo branding design
Profile - Merchandise productdesign logo branding design
Download color palette
  1. ljus.jpg
  2. take-away.jpg
  3. kaffe-bag.jpg
  4. bag.jpg
  5. soap.jpg
  6. juice.jpg

Profile concept for a client.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Tobias Löfgren
Tobias Löfgren
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Tobias Löfgren

View profile
    • Like