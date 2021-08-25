Chona Duroga

MANAWARI TRAVEL Logo Design

Chona Duroga
Chona Duroga
  • Save
MANAWARI TRAVEL Logo Design logo tourism travel agency branding logo design
Download color palette

Logo design for https://www.instagram.com/manawaritravel/. Manawari Travel specializes in group and family tours bringing you to high-end destinations, 5-star hotels, and amazing resorts. Manawari in Filipino means "the greatest desires of your heart" .

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Chona Duroga
Chona Duroga

More by Chona Duroga

View profile
    • Like