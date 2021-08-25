Matt Walker

UCONN Field Hockey Camp Logo branding illustration brand vector identity illustrator design logo sports
Download color palette

Logo created for the multi-time National Championship UCONN Huskies Field Hockey Camp.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
