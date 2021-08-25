Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 100 :: Redesign Daily UI Landing Page

Daily UI 100 :: Redesign Daily UI Landing Page figma redesign web app desktop website browser modern 100daychallenge dailyui100 app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
For the final Daily UI challenge, the task was to redesign Daily UI's landing page. I wanted to go with a modern, minimalistic design that encompasses their brand and also makes it easy for users, who desire to take on the 100 day design challenge, to begin.

