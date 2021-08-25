Saif Ahmed Piyas

BOXFY

Saif Ahmed Piyas
Saif Ahmed Piyas
  • Save
BOXFY minimallogodesign minimalistlogodesign logominimalista logominimalis logominimalist logominimal minimalisticlogo minimalistlogo minimallogo logobrand logomarca logoolshop logomark logoinspirations logos logomaker logo type logotipo graphic design logo
Download color palette

This Concept is for a BOXFY 
If you want to show some love, press L. ❤️
You can write a comment with your opinion too. 📝
Follow Me here also:
Behance | https://www.behance.net/piyaspiyas
We're available for new projects:
piyashossain692@gmail.com

Saif Ahmed Piyas
Saif Ahmed Piyas

More by Saif Ahmed Piyas

View profile
    • Like