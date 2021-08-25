Kyle Hurdley

GOODASNEW UX/UI Mobile App Design Case Study

Kyle Hurdley
Kyle Hurdley
  • Save
GOODASNEW UX/UI Mobile App Design Case Study clothing website e-commerce branding graphic design design app ux ui
Download color palette

This is a concept project I've recently completed for a second-hand clothing sell and swap app!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Kyle Hurdley
Kyle Hurdley
Like