#DailyUI #003 Landing page

#DailyUI #003 Landing page graphic design landing page product desktop web figma 003 ui dailyui concept
This is a landing page for a company that makes magic potions that you drink to help you rise as far as your ambitions will go. What they don't warn you about is that it is highly addictive and can have serious side effects.

3D illustration by Alzea Arafat

Any feedback appreciated!

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
