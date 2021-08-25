FC Cincinnati Heineken #MOTM Trophies

Thanks @FCCincinnati @heineken_us for this awesome opportunity to #design and #create the Man of the Match trophies for the 2021 season (alongside @Rollermt splitting the duties!) - looking forward to 2021. Huge shout out to @kennethvermeer for an incredible performance 8-Saves - BIG TIME stops! Shout out to @GregMike and his fantastic team at @abvagency for hooking me and many many artists up to get involved, so cool! As well, Big Thanks @MattwDorman for helping me get the last keyline layer on these badboys, Matt is the print master! Stoked! #GoCincy #FCCincy

