Jonathan Rosas

Daily UI #23 - Onboarding

Jonathan Rosas
Jonathan Rosas
  • Save
Daily UI #23 - Onboarding ux ui appdesign userinterface uidesign roadtrip apptrip dailyui023 dailyui
Download color palette

Poniendome al día con los challenge, hoy diseñando un Onboarding para encontrar/ compartir viajes con personas que vayan al mismo lugar y quieran buscar gente para hacer un viaje juntos.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Jonathan Rosas
Jonathan Rosas

More by Jonathan Rosas

View profile
    • Like