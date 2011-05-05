Brady J. Frey

Add new Team Members

Brady J. Frey
Brady J. Frey
  • Save
Add new Team Members modal onclick
Download color palette

Adding new team members, on click, launches a modal. Final typography will be a bit larger in scale, and not include people from my twitter feed:).

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2011
Brady J. Frey
Brady J. Frey

More by Brady J. Frey

View profile
    • Like