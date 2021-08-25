Liquid Melting Text effects Vol.1 l 10 PSD FILES

DOWNLOAD LINK

Liquid Melting Text effects Vol.1

This is a pack of 10 different melting text effects for Adobe Photoshop. You can apply these effects to your text. These effects are suitable for tshirt designs, music cover art, flyers, banners, posters, Book cover, and more. There are lots of opportunities for designers and developers to get professional design and save a lot of time for creating the necessary design and implementing lots of interesting ideas into life.

FEATURES :

10 PSD files

Smart object replacement

Easy to edit

Optimized for design / 300 Dpi

RGB color mode

2000×2000 Pixel dimension

Help file

Included:

10 PSD files Preview images are included in the download 1 Help file

FONTS:

Free Font Download Links included in the Help file.