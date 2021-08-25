Liquid Melting Text effects Vol.1 l 10 PSD FILES

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
DOWNLOAD LINK
Liquid Melting Text effects Vol.1
This is a pack of 10 different melting text effects for Adobe Photoshop. You can apply these effects to your text. These effects are suitable for tshirt designs, music cover art, flyers, banners, posters, Book cover, and more. There are lots of opportunities for designers and developers to get professional design and save a lot of time for creating the necessary design and implementing lots of interesting ideas into life.
FEATURES :
10 PSD files
Smart object replacement
Easy to edit
Optimized for design / 300 Dpi
RGB color mode
2000×2000 Pixel dimension
Help file
Included:
10 PSD files Preview images are included in the download 1 Help file
FONTS:
Free Font Download Links included in the Help file.