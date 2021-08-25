Website design + animation for Fun Healthy Snack - 99designs Contest Winner.

🎨Design in Photoshop

📽️Animation in Principle

💪From client's brief:

"We hate boring and dull look. We're a young, fun company. So our website must look FUN!!!!!!!!!!!""

You can visit my

Instagram

and YouTube profile.

~~~

Always available for interesting projects! -> igor@vensko.net

Thanks for watching!