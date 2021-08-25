Igor Vensko

Fun Healthy Snack

Igor Vensko
Igor Vensko
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Website design + animation for Fun Healthy Snack - 99designs Contest Winner.

🎨Design in Photoshop
📽️Animation in Principle

💪From client's brief:
"We hate boring and dull look. We're a young, fun company. So our website must look FUN!!!!!!!!!!!""

You can visit my
Instagram
and YouTube profile.

~~~
Always available for interesting projects! -> igor@vensko.net
Thanks for watching!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Igor Vensko
Igor Vensko
Welcome! I'm PRO web / ui / graphic / ux designer
Hire Me

More by Igor Vensko

View profile
    • Like