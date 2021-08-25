Alexander Ramsey

Masonry Construction Website

Masonry Construction Website minimal redesign concrete construction contractor masonry ux ui design website
We're wrapping up a new website for a commercial and residential masonry business. Working alongside our friends at Westphal, we provided the client with a website redesign that showcased their wide variety of services, made future updates simple and will bring their listing to the top of search results.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
